HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky gubernatorial candidate and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron made a stop in Owensboro to meet with voters. Cameron stopped at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro to kick off his campaign.

Several state and local leaders were also in attendance, including Senators Robby Mills and Gary Boswell, as well as Judge Executive Charlie Castlen.

Cameron says that he decided to begin his general election campaign in Owensboro to ensure voters that their voices will be heard. He says that if elected as governor, he will look into issues like crime.