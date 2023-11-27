HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The National Weather Service in Paducah says that White Flag criteria will likely be met every evening through Wednesday, November 29. Following this criteria, overnight emergency shelters will be open during these nights.

According to the Daniel Pitino Shelter’s social media page, they will be open for White Flag nights starting Monday November 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. the following morning. Meals will be available at the shelter during normal hours.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter is located at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro. On White Flag nights, the Owensboro Transit System will provide free bus rides to the shelter between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., provided the bus driver is informed that you are going there.