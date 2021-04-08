Dark side of the moon: Evansville preparing for total eclipse of the city in 2024

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s not a total eclipse of the heart but it is a total eclipse of Evansville. Just a few years after crowds descended upon the Tri-State and surrounding areas for an eclipse, a committee met at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville Thursday to prepare for the next eclipse in 2024.

Mitch Luman of the Evansville Museum says the next eclipse will be slightly different than the one crowds came to see in 2017. Luman explains that the next eclipse will be a total eclipse, meaning the city will be plunged into darkness for several minutes.

Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong says the city can expect “hundreds of thousands” of people to witness the eclipse, adding that the committee will need to make sure guests have a good experience while visiting.

While the committee did not make any final decisions Thursday, they did discuss hosting events and providing amenities for eclipse guests in the River City.

