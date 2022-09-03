EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark.

CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County.

Kenergy shows some in Western Kentucky have also lost power due to the storms. As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening, 535 people around the Tri-State have no electricity.

UP NEXT: Henderson Police join cyclists for morning ride