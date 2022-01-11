Darmstadt Chinese restaurant owners plead guilty to federal charges

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine in Darmstadt pleaded guilty last week to multiple federal charges.

Documents released by the United States District Court shows the restaurant along with Kent Dam pleaded guilty on Thursday to the unlawful employment of illegal aliens, transporting aliens and money laundering from 2017 to 2021. The restaurant was closed for a month last year while federal agents served search warrants to the business.

A maximum sentence could be up to ten years in prison and $750,000 in fines. You can read the charges in the reader below.