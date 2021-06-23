Darmstadt residents demand answers from town council members

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Some Darmstadt residents are demanding answers from town council members after accusations of misspending, theft and inappropriate conduct involving allegedly council members or town employees.

Residents met outside of Darmstadt Town Hall on Wednesday to voice concerns about alleged drinking on the job and watching porn on the town hall computer. Residents say they were also concerned about a possible misuse in town funds. The town council had to cancel an executive session.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff has been contacted and says they are investigating potential complains of inappropriate behavior and misconduct of certain town employees.