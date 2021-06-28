Darmstadt residents gather over misconduct allegations

DARMSTADT, Ind (WEHT) – Darmstadt residents came together again on Monday to discuss allegations of misconduct against town employees.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations of theft and misspending centered around the town’s maintenance superintendent. No formal charges have been filed in this investigation and therefore Eyewitness News is not naming the superintendent.

Some town residents say they have evidence showing the superintendent using town owned equipment and the town’s credit card for personal expenses. Residents are also calling for the town council president to resign.

A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Salem Church of Darmstadt.