HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Highway Department announced that part of Darmstadt Road will be closed on Tuesday for tree cleanup.

Officials say the road will be closed between Kratzville Road and Mohr Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to all traffic except emergency vehicles. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and use caution when driving.

Drivers can expect delays due to equipment and workers in the area.