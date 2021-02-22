Dashcam, bodycam video shows suspect being handcuffed after being shot by an EPD officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville Police officer says he shot a suspect because he thought he and other officers were about to be run over. On Monday, EPD released dashcam and bodycam footage of the incident.

It all happened on February 18 around 10:00 on Morgan Ave. near Boeke. Plain clothes officers had been tracking an allegedly stolen Dodge Charger at the time. The vehicle was driven by Anthony Sapp, 38. Anthony Sapp, Courtesy: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office

When the Charger got stuck in the snow, officers approached the vehicle and told Sapp to get out of the car. EPD says Sapp instead began revving the engine. One of the officers fired their weapon, hitting Sapp in the shoulder. The officer thought Sapp was going to hit them with the car.

“One of the officers cut his shirt and tried to look at his wound, his injury to see what kind of medical aid they could bring,” says Sgt. Nick Winsett, “He had another officer calling for an ambulance right away. Again, we have to be able to make that transition from placing this guy into custody to rendering medical aid.”

We’re told the detective who fired the gun at Sapp is going through a process of questioning after being placed on leave for 3 days. EPD says this is policy with instances like this.

Sapp’s injuries were minor enough that he was placed into police custody the same day of the incident. He remains in the Vanderburgh County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, and resisting law enforcement.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)