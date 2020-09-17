Data points to Indiana youths for steady increase of COVID-19 cases

Healthcare professional in protective gloves & workwear holding & organising a tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials. The professional is carrying out researches on COVID-19 vaccine in laboratory.

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Indiana Health Commissioner Kristina Box says youths make up the steady increase in the amount of positive COVID-19 cases.

During the governor’s weekly coronavirus update on Wednesday, Box said nearly 50 percent of all new cases in September have been with people under the age of 30.

Box says a closer look at the numbers by grade level reveals that 65 percent of the new cases are from college-aged students.

She says this could be due to an increase in sleep-overs and house parties.

She recommended that everyone follow the governor’s call to mask up and practice social distancing to prevent further spread.

“What we’re doing is working,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Kudos to Hoosiers who have been masking up and physically distancing themselves.”

There are currently 253 testing sites statewide and Box says Indiana has one of the lowest spread rates in the U.S.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 17, 2020)