Data shows the states recovering the quickest from COVID-19

(WEHT)– The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% from the nation’s high of 14.8% in April 2020. As of August 16, about 51% of the population fully vaccinated. WalletHub released updated rakings for the states that are recovering the quickest from COVID-19. The data ranges from the amount of people vaccinated to the real GDP compared to what it was before the pandemic.

The Tri-State isn’t part of the quickest or slowest of states recovering from COVID-19. Indiana ranks 23, Illinois 26, and Kentucky 28.

Kentucky has one of the highest hospitalization rates in the nation. The Bluegrass state has one of the lowest unemployment rate vs. pre-COVID-10 and one of the lowest shares of hospitals with supply shortages.

Indiana has one of the highest changes in total weekly job postings

Illinois has one of the highest real estate active listings vs. pre-COVID-19.

South Dakota is recovering the quickest and Louisiana is recovering the slowest during the pandemic.