Date set for return to in-person learning for Daviess County high school students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – High school students in Daviess County will be returning to in-person learning in one week.

DCPS announced Tuesday morning, students at Apollo, Daviess County and Heritage Park high school students whose families chose the In-Person Instruction / A-B Schedule option for their students will begin returning to school on September 23.

Students whose families selected the Virtual Academy will continue with that model until at least the end of the semester.

Freshmen assigned to Group A will begin a full day of orientation on September 23 before beginning in-person instruction every Monday and Tuesday starting Monday, September 28.

Freshmen assigned to Group B will attend orientation, enrichment and intervention on Wednesday, September 30, then will begin in-person instruction every Thursday and Friday starting Thursday, October 1.

Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors are on a virtual A/B Schedule for the week of September 28. They’ll begin in-person instruction according to their A-B group assignments the week of October 12-16.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)