Daughter of victim in fatal Evansville hit and run speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s been almost two weeks since a deadly hit and run in Evansville. Police are still searching for a suspect and the family of that man is speaking out and sharing their journey to find justice.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner said John D. Knight, 63, was hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Fulton Ave. around 12:30 a.m. August 8. An autopsy revealed he died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Knight was walking home from Buck’s Tavern on North Fulton Avenue, when he was hit by a car and killed crossing the street. Knight lived just a block away from the bar.

“Take somebody that you love, I don’t know if it’s a friend or family member, but someone you love dearly, think about that, think about them being left dead in the road and you have information about that person that left them there like that, what would you do?” John Knight’s daughter, Krista said.

The death of Knight marked the city’s third fatal hit and run in 2021.

Krista Knight says her family has been shaken to its core and her final call with her father was something even more tragic.

“I called him and told him that his brother had died,” Knight said. “That was the last conversation, I was the one who told him.”

Knight’s older brother Terence Knight had died of a heart attack just hours before the hit and run.

The family grieving the loss of one brother, only to learn of more tragedy. How do they reach closure? They say they won’t until justice is served.

“Just disbelief, you know, thinking you heard it wrong, thinking there’s no way someone could hit a person and drive off not knowing if they lived or died,” Knight said.

Krista Knight has a message for whoever is responsible.

“It won’t bring my father back, but it might bring me and my family peace,” Knight said. “We had to just the day before find out their oldest brother had died and then this, you know to truly lay my dad to rest, to do the right thing to not be a coward, please, contact the police department, do the right thing…I don’t know what else to say.”

Evansville police say as of Friday night they are still looking for who was behind the wheel of the car that hit the Knight. Officers say the car is light-colored with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Evansville Police Department.