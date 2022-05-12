EVANSVILLE, Ind. – It’s not over for Daughtry as the band returns to Old National Events Plaza for the first time since 2013. The band will be in concert on September 13 and tickets go on sale on May 20. Special guest Pop Evil will be the opening act.

Daughtry has sold out concerts across the globe, as well as, sold over nine million albums and 16 million singles worldwide. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2007 and it was that year’s top-selling album.

The album produced four Top 20 platinum selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. The band earned four Grammy Award nominations and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year.

Each of Daughtry’s four albums since then has sold over 500,000 copies and ranked in the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

Pop Evil has performed at major festivals, theaters and clubs for nearly two decades. The band has several songs that have topped the Billboard Rock singles chart like “Trenches,” “Deal with the Devil,” and “Torn to Pieces.”

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office. Tickets begin at $32.00 plus applicable fees and tax. More information about the Aiken Theatre can be found at www.oldnationaleventsplaza.com.