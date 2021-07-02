David Crafton sworn in as Henderson County Sheriff

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Former Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Crafton was sworn in as the Henderson County Sheriff on Friday.

Judge Executive Brad Schneider appointed Crafton to the position following the retirement of long time sheriff Ed Brady. Sheriff Crafton will hold the title until voters select a sheriff in next year’s election.

Crafton served as Chief Deputy for 12 years and has worked in law enforcement for 41 years. Crafton says that his time as Chief Deputy has given him a good foundation to become sheriff.

Brady announced his retirement after serving in law enforcement for 52 years.