Daviess Co. Clerk’s Office discovers unreported ballots from Primary Election

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County, Kentucky Clerk’s Office says Primary Election Night totals were not 100 percent correct.

The office says during its post-election audit, it discovered about 66 ballots that either were not counted, or no reason was given why the ballots were rejected.

Some of those ballots have since been officially rejected, and some were counted and new totals were made.

The office does not say the new totals change any of the winners. It blames the mistake on human error.

The clerk’s office says in order to prevent this from occurring the fall, it will first go to a more manual count system of all ballots that are returned to added another layer for auditing. It will also move its entire mail-in processes to a larger designated area of the Courthouse to provide more space. In addition, more processes will be put in place to provide another check of all ballot envelopes before they are considered finished and boxed up for storage.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)