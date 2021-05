DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A group of Daviess County law enforcement officials and firefighters met at Sheriff Keith Cain’s home and traveled 14 miles this morning as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The event is held annually to raise awareness for Special Olympics.

This is the 27th year the sheriff’s office has taken part.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)