Daviess Co. Fiscal Court approves addition of County Veterinarian

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court has approved the hiring of a County Veterinarian. This is part of a larger effort to open a spay and neuter clinic at the Animal Shelter.

The clinic will be an addition to the existing Animal Shelter and should be operational sometime this summer. Dr. Julie Gray, a veterinarian with the Vanderburgh Humane Society, will work with architects in designing the building and helping to order equipment.

County officials say the addition of a veterinarian will improve on-site care and expand spay and neuter assistance. They also mentioned the potential for a trap and release program for stray cats.

