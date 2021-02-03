Daviess Co. man facing 40 charges related to sexual abuse material

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A 63-year-old Maceo man was arrested by state police Wednesday as part of an ongoing undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP says they discovered Homer Ray Stites, 63, sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Stites is currently charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)