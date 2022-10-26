DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year.

This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. Officials say Cecil, who has been farming for 49 years, raises crops that include watermelon, corn, soybeans, mixed vegetables, and greenhouse flowers.

“Having my family as part of our farming operation is very important to me. I value our time together and appreciate what we have created and grown over the years,” noted Cecil.

Officials say Cecil has served on many committees and been a part of several organizations since he started farming. He was named President of the Daviess County Farm Bureau Board in 1991 and 1997 and was awarded “Owensboro Living People’s Choice Favorite Farmer/Food Producer” in 2022. Through all his leadership and community roles, he says his family developed productive relationships that have resulted in his operation continuously improving.

KFB says since stepping away from tobacco farming in recent years, Cecil says he has added eight greenhouses for spring flowers, ferns and plants and early vegetable production. Cecil noted that this has given them the opportunity to attract local customers to the farm for spring experiences.