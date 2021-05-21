Daviess Co. Public Schools announce Summer Feeding Program schedule

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools district will continue its participation in the federal Summer Feeding Program. The program provides quality meals to children even when school is not in session.

The program will begin June 1, and continue every weekday throughout the summer. However, no meals will be served on July 5.

The free meals are available to all children and youth age 18 and younger. The program is also not limited to DCPS students.

Sample meals include pork chop sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, chicken wraps and General Tso chicken with rice. A complete list of serving locations and times can be found on the district website.

CURBSIDE MEAL PICKUP SITES

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Sorgho Elementary School, 5390 Kentucky 56

11 to 11:30 a.m. – Meadow Lands Elementary School, 3500 Hayden Road

MOBILE DELIVERY ROUTES