Daviess County and Owensboro prepare to waive restaurant and bar license fees

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission are preparing to waive license fees for restaurants and bars to help ease the burden of the pandemic.

The fiscal court voted unanimously in favor of relief last week. The program will be funded through the county`s economic development fund, with eligible businesses able to apply for $5,000 in relief.

County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county attorney is looking into how to implement the program. Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said the city is planning to take similar action.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

