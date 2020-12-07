Daviess County chase ends in crash, arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase for more than six miles before crashing.

Deputies said just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday tried to stop a driver suspected of driving intoxicated. Joseph Anthony Horn was behind the wheel of that car, according to deputies who said he refused to stop near New Hartford Road and East Byers Avenue.

Deputies said after a chase that spanned approximately six miles, Horn crashed at the intersection of East Parrish and Leitchfield Road. Horn then tried to run, but was found in a ditch hiding nearby.

He was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center where he’s facing multiple charges including trafficking meth, fleeing/evading police, and reckless driving.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)