Daviess County clerk says envelope mix up possible cause of uncounted ballots

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Clerk Lesley McCarty says an envelope mix up could explain why 66 ballots went uncounted during June’s election.

McCarty says two sets of envelopes that were supposed to be empty might have been mixed up.

“Everybody had a system where you would open the white envelopes — take out the ballot,” said McCarty. “Somebody may have just opened the envelopes and not taken the inner envelopes out, and they thought those were empty.”

Investigators with the state attorney general’s office are scheduled to meet with the clerk’s office later this week.

The incident is not believed to be malicious.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)