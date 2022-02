DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Officials tell us Daviess County’s new veterinary services clinic is under construction.

The new building will be located in the 2600 block of Kentucky Highway 81. County officials hope this will expand low-cost spay and neuter services and improve care for animals waiting for adoption.

Shelter officials say they take in about 2,000 cats a year. If you’d like to adopt an animal, visit daviessky.org.