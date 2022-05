DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner identified the person found last week near an island on the Ohio River close to Owensboro.

According to authorities, the man was identified as Jimmy Mills, 66, of Chrisney, Indiana. Authorities say Mills was reported missing from Spencer County back in December of last year.

The coroner also said the cause of death was drowning.