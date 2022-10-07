OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 2700 block of West 10th Street just after 11:30 a.m.. According to a release, officers located Green suffering from a single gunshot wound and began administering life-saving treatment before he was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police arrested Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, and charged him with murder. He is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.