Daviess County custodian one of three finalists for Fred Award

DAVIESS COUNTY (WEHT) – Daniel Lyne, a custodian at Daviess County Middle School, has been named one of three finalists for the 2021 Fred Award sponsored by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators. The Fred Award recognizes people for their devotion to kids and service to others.

KASA representatives were in Daviess County this morning to observe Lyne in action as he returned to his previous workplace at East View Elementary School for a pep rally and celebration.

Lyne was nominated last year while working as a custodian at East View Elementary School and was the DCPS district’s 2020 Kids First Support Professional Award winner.