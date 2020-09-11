Daviess County dedicates First Responders Memorial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As the nation remembers those who died on this day 19 years ago, Daviess County takes today to honor those who served and died while protecting their community.

A first responders memorial was unveiled this afternoon.

They serve and protect their community.

“We love what we do. We do it for the people in this community,” said Dinah Chapman, paramedic supervisor for AMR.

On this day of significant meaning to firefighters, police officers and paramedics, a monument honoring them and their service was revealed.

“Everyday heroes are here with us, are among us, they’re our neighbors, our citizens, and they go out there everyday not knowing if they’re not returning at the end of the night,” said Sgt. Adam Johnston of the Owensboro Police Dept., who was a part of the group that raised money to get the monument built.

The First Responders Memorial, placed on the western side of the county courthouse, honors the men and women who served, and who died in the line of duty. It took organizers six years to raise money to build it.

“It always has given me comfort, particularly here in Owensboro and Daviess County to know that we have such a dedicated bunch of first responders to know that I will not be by myself. That they will be there,” said Daviess Co. Judge Executive Al Mattingly during Friday’s ceremony.

“What a great memorial for our community,” added former Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy and former County Clerk David Osborne. For him, it shows how the community cares and supports first responders, and brought back memories of how other first responders supported him after he was shot more than three decades ago while serving civil papers.

“I was a first responder that became a victim and I depended on those men and women, paramedics and fire department to get me there to the hospital and they saved my life that day,” he said.

“It’s just the appreciation of the people who come to work everyday and give their all to the people in this community. Whether it’d be 1:00 AM or 1:00 PM, we’re always going to be there,” adds Chapman.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)