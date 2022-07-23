OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Improvements are being considered for Yellow Creek Park. The Daviess County Fiscal Court discussed several possible improvements on July 21.

One is adding an outdoor stage similar to the Beaver Dam Amphitheater in Ohio County. Judge Executive Al Mattingly said despite the possibility of competing with other entertainment venues in the city, there’s been a lot of pressure from the public for an amphitheater at Yellow Creek Park.

“What we’re trying to do is to give our citizens the best experience in this community that they can have,” said Mattingly.

Other improvements being considered include re-configuring the park’s baseball diamonds and reserving even greater space for additional pickleball courts.