WASHINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – A Washington, Indiana man was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, police stopped Matthew V. Palmer-Coy, 26, for a traffic violation on May 23 of 2021. Police say a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the car and officers searched the vehicle. During the search, officers say they found a lock box containing a firearm with an altered serial number, individually wrapped baggies of methamphetamine, clear glass pipes, unused plastic baggies, a digital scale, ammunition and a notebook that appeared to be a drug ledger.

Police say Palmer-Coy knew he was unauthorized to possess firearms or ammunition as he was previously convicted of felony charges of neglect and possession of methamphetamine in Daviess County, Indiana. As part of the sentence, a U.S. district court judge has ordered that Palmer-Coy be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.