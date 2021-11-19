Daviess County farmers unable to sell tobacco locally after warehouse closure

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Tobacco is still grown at some Daviess County farms, but farmers are now unable to sell to companies locally.

Clint Hardy of the UK Extension Office in Daviess County says this is the first year in modern history farmers cannot sell tobacco leaves to companies at local facilities. The only tobacco warehouse in the county where farmers sold tobacco to R.J. Reynolds closed, and farmers contracted with the company must travel to Tennessee to sell tobacco they grew.

Hardy also said other companies have tobacco warehouses in other Kentucky cities including Hopkinsville and Elizabethtown.