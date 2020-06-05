Daviess County First Responders receive money from DOJ

(WEHT) — Daviess County has received $308,008 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The federal funding comes from two DOJ programs through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) and the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a $250,000 federal grant from the DOJ’s COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The Sheriff’s Office has a goal to reduce crime and increase public safety through community policing. Chief Deputy Mayor Barry Smith says the funding will be used over a three year period to hire two new deputies.

In addition, the DOJ Bureau of Justice Assistance is delivering $58,008 to support Daviess County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. This federal funding is part of DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program and was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

These federal resources can be used for overtime pay for first responders and medical professionals, to address the needs of local jails, as well as to purchase personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other coronavirus-related priorities.

During his recent visit to thank healthcare heroes at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Senator McConnell announced the City of Owensboro also received nearly $66,000 from the same program.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)