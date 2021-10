DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced five agencies that will benefit from this year’s Christmas at Panther Creek. Kentucky State Police Professional Association, Right to Life of Owensboro, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Kentucky Wesleyan’s Radio Station and United Way of the Ohio Valley were picked.

Christmas at Panther Creek has more than 50 displays and 700,000 lights. It’s open November 26 through January 2 and costs $5.