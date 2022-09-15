DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a transfer of land on Thursday that will allow land at Potter’s Field to be part of Daviess County and not part of the city of Owensbro.

The land could serve as a potential new site for the confederate statue that was moved from its former spot outside of the county courthouse. Owensboro city commissioners approved the land transfer earlier this month.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly said the land is near the graves of former confederate soldiers at Elmwood Cemetery.