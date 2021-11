DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a contract for a study on an outdoor adventure park.

The company will look at up to three sites, including the Blackford Creek property near Kelly Cemetery Road and North Chestnut Road. A Colorado consultant will look at the sites to see which is the best one. There are talks of a skywalk and possibly a zipline.

County officials hope the report will be finished in 30 days.