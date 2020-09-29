Daviess County Fiscal Court donates 20,000 masks to local non-profit

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) Partnered with UniFirst, the Daviess County Fiscal Court loaded up a truck with 20,000 masks, which they then donated to Audubon Area Community Services.

This provides personal protective equipment to area schools and volunteers serving in local nonprofit agencies.

Audubon Area Community Services helps Kentuckians living in poverty and beyond become self-sufficient through services, advocacy and community partnerships.

