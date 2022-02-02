Daviess County Fiscal Court gave briefing on storm

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court held a briefing on the upcoming storm on February 2 at 1:00pm.

Daviess Co EMA Director Andy Ball says they’ve been monitoring the situation for several days. He adds they don’t expect it to be as bad as 2009, but are preparing for the worst. Officials have talked with churches and other groups as part of the preparation for the storm.

Ball also says a major problem will be people out on the roads during the storm. Daviess County officials are asking people not to be out during winter weather.

This is a developing story.