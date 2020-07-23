Daviess County Fiscal Court offers financial assistance to small businesses

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) The Daviess County Fiscal Court is helping small businesses who received a COVID-19 Relief loan from the Green River Area Development District (GRADD).
The Fiscal Court is offering to make the first loan repayment for businesses, covering all accrued interest. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly hopes no more businesses are forced to close their doors due to the financial burden this pandemic brought.
“They all are important to us. Anytime a business shuts their doors, it doesn’t just affect that business it affects their employees and their suppliers who probably are from this community. It affects nonprofits who they help.”
“This has been an unprecedented time for our 83-year-old business. It has been reassuring to know that the Daviess County Fiscal Court and GRADD have shown the importance of locally-owned small businesses by offering their assistance.”Ruth Ann Mason
Tom Blue Furniture owner
