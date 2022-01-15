Daviess County Fiscal Court seeking broadband expansion

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced it is pursuing a broadband expansion project that will deliver fiber-optic high speed internet to homes and businesses throughout the County.

Court officials say commissioners have approved a contract with Morley & Associates, Inc., an engineering firm that will negotiate and prepare the final contract with the broadband provider.

“We have selected Conexon as the successful proposal for countywide broadband expansion, per our RFP from 2021,” announced Assistant Treasurer Jordan Johnson.

Daviess County is receiving approximately $19.6 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with broadband identified as a qualified use of funding, officials say.