OWENSBORO, KY. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fire Department revealed their two new custom pumper trucks at the Airport Station on Monday. Officials say each truck will have the ability of flowing 1250 gallons of water per minute.

“As the fire service evolves, so must our response,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Smith. “We

responded to over 4,100 calls last year across the county, so having reliable equipment is vital for

the fire department as well as the county residents we protect.”

Officials say in the future when there is a structure fire, or other large incident, these trucks will be first out of the station due to their supply of rescue equipment, including “the jaws of life” for a bad car accident.

“These new trucks have more space than our current trucks and will allow us to carry much

needed extra equipment,” Chief Smith said. “Our goal is to be as proficient as possible in our

response to an incident, so having the extra space will afford us the opportunity to carry our

equipment on one unit.”

The Airport Station will get one of the new trucks and the other will be given to the East Station on Highway 54 according to the Chief. The rest of the Fire Department’s pumper trucks will be sent to volunteer stations within Daviess County.

“I want to thank Daviess County Fiscal Court for recognizing the need for these trucks and

understanding it gives our citizens the best care and allows us to have good vehicles to respond

out,” Smith concluded.