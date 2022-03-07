DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Daviess County on March 3 to present more than $4.7 million in grant funding, according to the Daviess County Kentucky website.

“These investments from the Cleaner Water Grant program will allow our municipal water plant, water district, water association and regional sewer agency to make upgrades and replace aging infrastructure,” Daviess County Judge/Executive Al Mattingly said. “These projects have been needed for a long time and now will become a reality.”

Lt. Gov. Coleman gave the city the following grants, according to the Daviess County Kentucky website:

$2,115,000 to Daviess County Water District to update water lines, pump stations and install new meters.

$847,596 to Daviess County Fiscal Court to replace water lines on Jack Hinton Road.

$297,000 to Owensboro Municipal Utilities to replace water mains on Cedar Street, Stonewall Court, Jeff Place and Burkhead Avenue.

$198,679 to the City of Whitesville to improve water quality for 19 households along Ward Road.

$269,823 to the Regional Water Resource Agency for upgrades at the Williamsburg Square Pump Station.

The Cleaner Water Program (CWP) is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), says the Daviess County Kentucky website.