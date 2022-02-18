DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – Due to Governor Andy Beshear’s Executive Order on vehicle property taxes, the Daviess County Clerk’s Office made some changes.

According to the Daviess County website, the changes are as follows:

The Treasury will send refund checks, not the County Clerk offices. Those refund checks must be sent no later than August 15, as that is 180 days away from February 16. These refunds apply only to those who have paid their 2022 vehicle taxes already.

Because of the Governor’s Executive Order, starting February 16 through February 26, PVA offices may adjust vehicle values to the corrected 2021 values. County Clerk offices should continue to renew vehicles as normal.

Vehicle values will be updated in AVIS to 2021 values on February 27.

While March notices have already been sent to vehicle owners, starting February 28, when the payment is processed, payments will be based upon the corrected 2021 value.

April notices will be sent with the corrected 2021 value for each vehicle.

For more information, please contact Daviess County Clerk’s Office at (270) 685-8434, then choose option #1. People can also contact the Daviess County PVA at (270) 685-8474.