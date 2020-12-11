Daviess County high schoolers create Christmas cards for veterans

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Students at Daviess County High School students prepared a special present Friday for veterans who live at a Hopkins County long term care center. They made hundreds of audio Christmas cards to be given to vets at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.

The students recorded 30-second long songs and messages, decorated the cards while at home and returned them to Choir Director Candy Miller.

“I had tears every time I received a new one, and opened it up and listened. Their messages and songs, they were very heartwarming,” Miller said.

“I just enjoy picking them out and handing them to the veterans. They really appreciate it. The smiles on their face is really neat,” said James Kincheloe with Kentucky Rolling Thunder .

The audio Christmas cards will be delivered to the veterans center by Kentucky Rolling Thunder members next week.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

