DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Conexon says they are moving forward with plans for a fiber optic network that will deliver high speed internet service to underserved areas of Daviess County. The company will work along existing right-of-way and utilize poles owned by Kenergy Corporation.

“Today, we are building and managing the construction of over 1,000 miles of fiber optic networks,” explained Jonathan Chambers, Partner. “We have contracts to build out about 10 percent of the country but this is our first project in Kentucky.”

15,000 to 20,000 business and household locations are expected to be served within the next year-and-a-half. Officials say outside the OMU service territory, service will be available to all Kenergy members.

Daviess County Fiscal Court will provide $10 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Conexon to build and maintain the network.

“We are going to start in the most un-served areas, looking at the border and fringes of the County,” Chambers told Fiscal Court. “Our commitment is to build it in 18 months, but we are going to start in areas that don’t have broadband service.”

Chambers said the first stage of work is already underway with engineering and evaluation of existing poles for any clearance issues. Once the poles are ready, main line construction will begin. Conexon is working with Ervin Cable Construction out of Sturgis, Kentucky to install fiber on Kenergy electric poles.

“What we are doing has some ancillary economic benefits to the entire region,” Chambers explained. “Ervin will be able to train folks from here to work here with jobs in the fiber construction business. The industry needs more trained construction workers.”

Chambers expects by late fall, Conexon will have broadband internet service available in some areas of Daviess County. Officials say the service plans start at $49.95 per month for 100 mbps. Customers could also choose 1 Gigabit service for $79.95 per month or 2 Gigabit service for $99.95 per month.