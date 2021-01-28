Daviess County Jail limiting visitors due to COVID outbreak

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Detention is limiting visitors to the jail and all programs except the Substance Abuse Program have been cancelled. The move is in response to an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the jail’s Facebook page, there are 43 active COVID-19 cases for inmates and 16 are awaiting test results. Along with the inmates, five staff members are currently infected with COVID-19.

Jail officials say most inmates have only had mild to moderate symptoms. There is currently one inmate receiving off-site medical care for COVID-19. The inmate’s family has been notified.

While visitors are limited, the jail says most inmates in quarantine have continuous access to a telephone and kiosks; other inmates will receive one hour out of their assigned cells each day, where they will have access to a shower, phones and kiosks. They have also implemented an additional free 15 minute video visit each week for the inmates for the next four weeks.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)