Daviess County Judge Executive: statue recommendation could come soon

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says the Fiscal Court could hear a formal recommendation on the Confederate statue outside the Daviess County courthouse as soon as December.

The committee assigned to recommending where the statue could go narrowed its options down to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. Both options include putting the base of the statue at the Panther Creek battlefield site.

Mattingly adds he’s glad the committee was able to factor public comments in their process and the committee is expected to finalize their recommendation on Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

