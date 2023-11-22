HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Daviess District judge has elected to send a juvenile suspect to “adult court” for the homicide of Gaymee Paw.

According to a release, a hearing was held in Daviess District Court, Juvenile Division, on a motion to transfer the case to Daviess Circuit Court. The hearing lasted for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, and resulted in the judge finding probable cause to send the case to Daviess Circuit Court. The judge also ordered a $1 million bond for the suspect.

The suspect’s name cannot be released until the juvenile is indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury and arraigned in circuit court. The juvenile suspect will remain at the juvenile detention facility in Bowling Green.

Authorities responded to reports of someone who had been shot in the head on June 21, 2023 on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park. Authorities say 16-year-old Gaymee Paw was located at the scene and transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.