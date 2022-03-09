OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new compost screening machine might be coming to Daviess County.

“About 10 years ago, the County decided to apply for more Pride grants,” said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services. “At the time, we were only applying for the recycling grant to get roll-off dumpsters to handle recycled material. We have recently been trying to get more of that money back, it’s sitting in Frankfort.”

According to Daviess County’s website, Daviess County started a Household Hazardous Waste Day, and the Solid Waste Department is also working to upgrade the composting facility. The county’s website states that Smith said the existing screen is over 22 years old and it’s difficult to repair, as parts are hard to find. The cost of replacement is estimated at $300,000, with the County providing 25 percent of the cost or $60,000, says the county’s website. The county website says that grant funds would cover the remaining portion.