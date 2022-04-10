DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — According to Daviess County, Kentucky, it recovers natural gas created by the decomposition of organic matter in its landfill.

At the moment, the county says it currently burns natural gas off with a flare system, but that could soon change. The county expects ‘green energy’ will be utilized in the future on the open market.

Officials say the gas will go through a cleaning and compression process before it leaves the landfill. Watch this video featuring Judge Al Mattingly to learn more.